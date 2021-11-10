Patch v1.0.1 goes LIVE!

Hello, Farmers!

After weeks of hard work and reading your feedback we can present to you first patch for Farming Life! It includes some gameplay improvements and fixes that should get rid of many of those pesky bugs that have been bothering you for a while. Among them is the issue that caused corruption of save files.

Hopefully, now you'll be able to play undisturbed and enjoy your Farming Life to the fullest!

You can find full changelog below!

Fixes:

wholesaler's price visibility after buying it

possibility to run a wrong video in tutorial book

problems with "Sell and return" interaction

ghost on "Cow cheese factory"

cat and dog size

possibility to assign "Driving task" when an employee is tired

possibility to drive a car as a passenger

possibility to have cat and dog disabled after tutorial

harvester aborting task when the closest "Granary with driveway" is taken

possibility to block animal during "Feeding task"

vehicle freezing near "Dairy Shop"

issues with saving and loading game

issues with the tutorial

Features:

added highlighting selected mode in the circle menu

added a notification when the vehicle reaches the trade market on the "Park to trade" task

added pop-up when a quest is about to end(quest from friends and mayor competitions)

added hints about "Wholesaler" and "Granary with driveway" in the night panel summary

added road connections between roads, buildings and fields

added machine-vehicle hints

added more products at the start of the farm (raw meat, carrots and milk)

added tractor waiting for a machine(when the needed machine is in use)

balance changes

lowered the required level to build "Granary with parking" and "Wholesaler"

increased the level required to build a small harvester

farmers in the daily ranking are a little bit stronger

lowered stats drop of animals(hunger, tidiness and health)

increased ratio of animal's breeding and lowered requirements for animals to be able to reproduce

lowered rain probability and duration

shorter removal time

removing buildings doesn't cost money

"Active pause" is more visible

removed multiple interactions with animals and replaced them with one task

harvesters wait for crops

Stay well and happy farming!

Farming Life Team