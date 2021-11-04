Howell-Barrex Inc. DLC and Season Pass - OUT NOW!

Marines!

Remember the days of hard work and making your squad proud?

Well, the war on the STROL is about to begin, but gosh darn it, it will be a short one with the NEW Howell-Barrex Inc. DLC bringing all that fire power!

Alongside the new DLC, you can continue your mission on Mars with the Red Solstice 2: Survivors Season Pass!

Let’s take a little look at what’s inside the Howell-Barrex Inc. DLC and the Season Pass.

HOWELL-BARREX INC. DLC

Play as the Strike Commander, and follow the story of Edward Howell, General Barrex, and the IRON HAWKS.

New campaign story!

UBAS is a combat exoskeleton with a wide range of firepower and survivability options.

The Engineer suit is a master of creating new tactical options and bunkering up.

A new tech tree will bring improvements to the UBAS and the Engineer suit.

VIEW THE DLC!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1736390/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors__HOWELLBARREX_INC/



SEASON PASS

Get access to all released and upcoming DLCs - CONDATIS GROUP (coming Q1 2022) INSURGENTS (coming Q2 2022) and M.E.R.C.S. (coming Q3 2022).

Also get two exclusive in-game skins: Froghemoth Armor & Dragon Skin. Experience new story lines, new classes, new maps and much more!

(Does not include the full game Red Solstice 2: Survivors)

VIEW THE SEASON PASS!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751750/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors__Season_Pass/

For more info, make sure you visit the Howell-Barrex Inc. DLC and Season Pass pages linked above!

MARINES! It's your lucky lucky day!

Alongside the launch of the DLC and the Season Pass, a new patch for the game has also dropped!

Make way, for the Mechanical Man Patch Notes!

Mechanical Man Patch Notes (2021 November 4)

NEW FEATURES

• Added tactical info for each mission, now players will be able to see in detail what will they encounter on each mission, this is reliant on intel level in that region.

• Added Overlord ultra boss: New boss that will challenge you on the highest difficulty of the game or in late stage of the campaign. Can you survive? One of the strongest bosses in the game, good luck.

• Added Ripjaw ultra boss: Hunt him down before he hunts you down, search the Ripjaw nest and eliminate the creature or suffer the consequences. This boss draws strength from his nests around the map, in order to defeat him you need to locate those nests and destroy them.

• Enabled bot renaming: You can now rename your bot as you want

• Added profanity filter

• Added UNRANKED game mode: Players can now play the game without class limits, but those games will not count towards stat progression. Only experience can be gained in this mode and all experience gained is reduced.

CONCEALMENT

• Only bosses can detect concealment now

• Sniper Ammo does not give 2 magazines at max level

GENERAL

• Specialized weapon damage will be logged as secondary damage properly now

• Fixed bug where final primary mission wouldn’t appear if wave 16 was reached and evac was on the map

• Rescue civilian mission will fail now if all civilians die

• Bots no longer apply burning to player

• Rapid fire adds proper amount of secondary based on weapon

• Reduced jammer health

SKILLS

• Gunship activation is more correct now

• Equalizer will not store extra ammo if used multiple times while having already the effect of toxic

• Fixed an exploit with Consumption that enabled infinite ammo generation

• Improved teleport skill location tracking

• Plasma discharge has proper duration

• Stinger magazine capacity increased from 4 to 6

• Wallbreaker now destroys all walls instantly

UI

• Added threat level (number) info to archives

• Added monster threat level number display in archives

• Increased chat row length

• Chat will not receive any messages from Avoided player list

• Added suppression info for nitrogen ammo

• Fixed some buff descriptions

MONSTERS

• Rebalanced Lyganesh, now it acts as a moving biomass

• Rebalanced enemy marines so they now get stats based on difficulty