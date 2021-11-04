Weekly Update 294: Throwing weapons and further interface improvements

Greetings, Warriors!

This week, we’re happy to introduce something you've been waiting for – a brand new system of throwing weapons! This feature will create more possibilities and strategies on the battlefields, as well just looks and feels awesome.

The Halloween event is in full swing, and you have one more week to hunt Spookbert’s minions and the Halloween boss himself to collect candies tradeable for unique rewards.

We want to thank you for participating in the recent PVP event. We received some nice screenshots from the perspective of the audience and fighters. The best ones will be shared on our Socials and rewarded with Ambers. Same for the meme contest we had last week on our official Discord. We are happy that small amusement brightened your day and we hope you had a good laugh, as we had.

Find more details below, and see you in battle!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. smacznej kawusi, Neqster, and EssN – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.8.9 Beta

Throwing weapons

Rocks, knives, torches, one-handed axes, and one-handed spears. Those are weapons you are now able to throw at your enemy, to end your adversaries with a nice finishing move, counter ranged enemies more effectively, hurt hostile siege engines, or set destructive fires on the enemy buildings from a distance.

To throw a weapon, you need to use a special keybind, by default set up to the “X” key. Players who have "X" bind to any other action (for example commands wheel) need to set up a keybind suitable for them in the game options.

We are adding the possibility to throw a weapon to one-handed weapons since those have less kill records than two-handed ones. We believe it will have a positive impact on the balance and make one-handed weapons more attractive and useful.

Every player can throw a weapon, and everyone can load a red powerbar of throw with one exception, of the horse raider without the same ability, which blocks bow red powerbar while mounted. Each weapon has its unique speed, damage, flight path, and range. You need to equip a weapon of a given type to be able to throw it. The throws are limited, similar to the arrows system, ammunition needs to be restored in time to allow throws. You are able to see the ammunition status on the left side of the screen, with corresponding icons. Ammunition percentage status is shared between all throwables and arrows, so archers who will use up all their ammunition to throw knives will need to wait for their arrows to restore.

Please, be notified, that abilities have an impact on throwables, so those can speed up the ammunition restoring, and increase the number of possible throws, but will not prolong the red powerbar hold and will not speed up the powerbar draw (Huntsman and Marksman abilities). The abilities description has been properly updated.

Red powerbar throw works the same as for arrows, is slowing down horses, and forces combat mode if you hit a player on his mount. Headshots with throwables do not deal extra damage (But we are considering that, so please share your feedback with us). Damage of the throwables is being reduced during the flight time, so those will be most useful in close and mid-range combat.

Disclaimer - we are still working on dedicated spear throw animation, but we did not want to delay the patch because of that.

Quality of Life Improvements:

– Reworked game options user interface, to match the new setting and visuals.

– Added new quest HUD animations. Quest side panel receives a set of animations, to be more engaging visually and rewarding for the eyes. Accepting, removing, completing, pinning, unpinning, hovering quests, and changes in hidden quest counters are covered with special animations.

– Removed checkboxes from tasks with just one progress point in quest log and side panel HUD.

– Removed chat activation with “/” key.

– For balance purposes, we reduced the base damage of torches but added bonus damage vs buildings for them.

– Reduced despawn time of fireplace from twenty to three seconds after it gets poured by a bucket of water.

– changed the layer of shields, to make them visible from a greater distance.

Fixes:

– Fixed an issue causing shield resistance to not be restored after the arena duel.

– Fixed an issue causing fighter buff conditions to be wrong, and the buff was applied on 1001 unsecured nation points, instead of 1000, as it should have been.