Update v0.88

Hey everyone!

Below are the patch notes for this update. This update will likely break quicksaves, so be sure to finish up any ongoing runs before updating. Thanks again to everyone who suggested a trinket, and of course as always, to everyone who reported bugs/gave suggestions!

My next goal is to implement the final area for the game and wrap up the general progression (this won't be the final update, of course!). It is difficult to estimate how long this will take, but my aim is within 2 months. Stay tuned!

Thanks for playing!

Toblue

v0.88 Patch notes

New Additions and Changes

Players felt that a lot of trinkets required specific synergies to be good. Therefore, most of the trinkets added in this update aims to be generally good/good in broader situations.

Added 33 new trinkets, 11 of which were suggested by the community!

Getting low-impact skills on later floors often feel unsatisfying and may feel like a waste of a Key, so "Late game skills" have been introduced. These skills will only appear from floor 7 and onwards. Late game skills are designed to have higher damage potential, but occasionally requiring set up/synergy.

Re-written the way skills spawn. Floor 1 will now have two skill rooms: one will have a red skill, and the other will be a non-red skill. The red skill spawned on floor 1 will never be a skill that only deals stun damage, because getting a stun skill feels less impactful and unsatisfying early on. If duo skill pedestals are unlocked, floor 2, 3 and 7 will always have a duo skill room.

If the player has 2 or less red skills, red skills will always spawn. If the player has exactly 3 red skills, red skills have a 75% spawn, and non-red skills have a 25% to spawn. If the player has 4+ red skills, non-red skills will always spawn. This only applies to from floor 2 to 6.

Added 36 new skills

Added the "AP Booster" pickup. This spawns when you defeat the boss in the first two areas. Picking this up will increase your Max AP by 1. This is to give players more choice when queuing skills in later areas and give players a sense of "power up".

All enemies in the second and third area have received an increase in HP and Stun accordingly to match this player buff.

Because having more AP allows player to queue more unique skills and therefore gain more mana, all spells have their mana cost increased slightly, and player's max mana is increased to 32

Enemies in the second and third area have their damage decreased slightly and HP increased. This hopefully gives player more time per battle and make skills that are "slower" better (e.g. skills that buff/skills that need set up)

Player starting SV is now 7 - 10, down from 7 - 11

Enemies in the first area have their damage, health and stun lowered slightly

Added a way to let you enable/disable previous unlocks purchased from Blobert. When you interact with Blobert, there will be a button left of Blobert.