Update v0.88

Hey everyone!
Below are the patch notes for this update. This update will likely break quicksaves, so be sure to finish up any ongoing runs before updating. Thanks again to everyone who suggested a trinket, and of course as always, to everyone who reported bugs/gave suggestions!
My next goal is to implement the final area for the game and wrap up the general progression (this won't be the final update, of course!). It is difficult to estimate how long this will take, but my aim is within 2 months. Stay tuned!
Thanks for playing!
Toblue
v0.88 Patch notes
New Additions and Changes
-
Players felt that a lot of trinkets required specific synergies to be good. Therefore, most of the trinkets added in this update aims to be generally good/good in broader situations.
-
Added 33 new trinkets, 11 of which were suggested by the community!
-
Getting low-impact skills on later floors often feel unsatisfying and may feel like a waste of a Key, so "Late game skills" have been introduced. These skills will only appear from floor 7 and onwards. Late game skills are designed to have higher damage potential, but occasionally requiring set up/synergy.
-
Re-written the way skills spawn. Floor 1 will now have two skill rooms: one will have a red skill, and the other will be a non-red skill. The red skill spawned on floor 1 will never be a skill that only deals stun damage, because getting a stun skill feels less impactful and unsatisfying early on. If duo skill pedestals are unlocked, floor 2, 3 and 7 will always have a duo skill room.
-
If the player has 2 or less red skills, red skills will always spawn. If the player has exactly 3 red skills, red skills have a 75% spawn, and non-red skills have a 25% to spawn. If the player has 4+ red skills, non-red skills will always spawn. This only applies to from floor 2 to 6.
-
Added 36 new skills
-
Added the "AP Booster" pickup. This spawns when you defeat the boss in the first two areas. Picking this up will increase your Max AP by 1. This is to give players more choice when queuing skills in later areas and give players a sense of "power up".
-
All enemies in the second and third area have received an increase in HP and Stun accordingly to match this player buff.
-
Because having more AP allows player to queue more unique skills and therefore gain more mana, all spells have their mana cost increased slightly, and player's max mana is increased to 32
-
Enemies in the second and third area have their damage decreased slightly and HP increased. This hopefully gives player more time per battle and make skills that are "slower" better (e.g. skills that buff/skills that need set up)
-
Player starting SV is now 7 - 10, down from 7 - 11
-
Enemies in the first area have their damage, health and stun lowered slightly
-
Added a way to let you enable/disable previous unlocks purchased from Blobert. When you interact with Blobert, there will be a button left of Blobert.
-
Added an option to show Traps as "?" tiles (bottom left in options menu, only when in dungeon, not lobby)
Tweaks and Balancing
-
Only one skill package will be added to skill pools per run, changed from two. (Skill packages are skills like Burn or Volt) This should increase the likelihood of finding synergising builds
-
Trinket rarity spawned now scales with floor number rather than area
-
You can now rearrange your skills (Click on your skills outside of battle)
-
Enemy's damage-received modifier will now affect skills with fixed damage
-
Added a color code for trinket rarity: white for common, blue for uncommon, yellow for rare, red for cursed
-
If player has exactly 1 debuff, hovering over Defend will calculate enemy's damage with that debuff removed
-
Dazed bonus damage received lowered from 20% to 15% per stack
-
Fairy health and stun reduced slightly
-
Life Potions and Lesser Life Potions now display how much they heal
-
Regen no longer triggers when HP is at 0
-
Effects that count "number of unique statuses" will no longer count passive statuses
-
Added a minimap icon for uncollected Health Cores
-
Added new Tellie tips
-
Trinket: Blue Ice Shard effect reworked to "Frostbitten enemies take 2 dmg whenever they received stun damage from skills"
-
Trinket: Siphoning Orb effect changed to "Increase Max HP by 2 for every enemy defeated"
-
Trinket: Void Candle effect changed to "If you've queued 2+ skills and they are all identical, steal and random buff from enemy"
-
Trinket: Tome of Chaos effect changed to "If you've queued 3+ skills and they are all unique, gain +1 AP next turn"
-
Item: Mar Cap effect changed from "Inflict Mark" to "Gain Strengthened"
-
Items: Relocate Slate and Sustain Slate are slightly rarer
-
Skill: Concussion renamed to Numbing Shock. Concussion is now a new skill
-
Skill: Here Ya Go! is now once per battle and cannot be Overloaded
-
Skill: Crippling Chill reworked
-
Battle VFXs and SFXs improvements
Bug Fixes
- Enemy Passive: Numb will no longer limit damage received from spells or trinkets
- Hovering over a spell should no longer display Thorn reflected damage forecast when the enemy doesn't have Thorns yet
- Stepping on a trap and entering an enemy's detect range on the same tile should no longer allow you to move 1 tile during the battle start animation sequence
- Enemy Passive: Concealed will now correctly hide stun value during the enter-battle animation
- Items should no longer spawn on top of stairs (3rd time's the charm!)
- Trinket: Void Candle will no longer trigger when enemies have passive abilities but no steal-able buffs
- Fixed bug with Enemy Status: Clear Mind
- Triggering enemy passive "undying" on bosses will no longer stop music prematurely
- Fixed visual bug with Trinket: Can of Spinach and Berserker's Helm's color not updating
- Loading from a quicksave should now correctly update music
- Crafting items with a full inventory will now spawn the crafted item as a pickup in room
<3
Changed files in this update