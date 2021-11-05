The Riftbreaker Update, November 5nd 2021

Hello Riftbreakers!

After a week of thorough testing on the experimental branch, our latest update for The Riftbreaker is now ready to ship. We managed to prevent a whole lot of common crashes, as well as addressed issues with expansive power grids that caused some players to lose power in their entire base. On top of that, we have also adjusted the strength, area of effect, and frequency of negative weather events.

You should also see big improvements when it comes to performance, especially on large maps with a lot of buildings or any other entities.

We are already working on the next update, featuring even more bugfixes and other updates. If everything goes our way, we should be able to put it up on the experimental branch later today or tomorrow.

Added new environment tiles to the Radioactive Desert and Acidic Plains biomes improving the richness and variety of these environments.

Lots of fixes and optimizations for the ResourceSystem. They can reduce CPU performance costs associated with calculating energy grids and other resources, especially in large bases, by up to 15x.

Several optimizations for Acidic Yeast. It should have less of a performance impact now and take up less space in saved game states.

Improved component packing and unpacking speed (improved CPU performance).

The process of creating labels and bars now uses CommandBuffer to increase CPU performance.

Fixed how the "Walk in the park" is triggered.

Acidic Yeast and its parts got a texture upgrade.

Added support for removing and recreating LuaComponent to make save files smaller.

Added debug_recreate_buildings command. Use it if you encountered a bug that disconnected all your buildings from the energy grid. This command will remove and recreate all buildings and connections in your base.

The game will wait for the user profile to finish saving before exiting to the desktop to prevent data loss.

Added more constraints to ResourceVolumeRenderable to prevent resources from spawning in wrong spots.

Initialize uninitialized member variables to prevent some issues with loading the game.

Fixed camera_enable_zoom crashes with raytracing enabled.

Added debug output for render window creation to give us more information in case something goes wrong.

Weather events such as acid rain and hail storm are now more localized and no longer deal damage to all structures. Their time has also been reduced.

Added more neutral weather events to the event pool to reduce the chance of a negative event taking place.

Streaming options have been enabled for the Campaign Mode.

Fixed a crash that occurred while changing items in equipment slots.

Fixed a crash in the SetCurrentTarget method that occurred if the targeted entity was destroyed during aiming.

Fixed a crash that occurred when 'cheat_set_player_health' and 'cheat_add_resource' commands were used with invalid arguments.

Fixed a crash in WeaponSystem that occurred when the owner died in the same frame as the weapon dropped.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player used interactive streaming options while on a different campaign mode map than the HQ.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when a Necrodon was trying to revive a unit.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when entering text in a Text Box.

Fixed text boxes cutting off the initial characters of all entered strings.

Fixed invalid memory access on the Planetary Scanner screen which could have led to memory corruption and crashes.

Fixed display problems with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution while running the game in borderless window mode.

Fixed Energy Connectors refusing to connect buildings to the energy grid.

Fixed inventory corruption and mods disappearing when disassembling weapons with mods attached.

Added support for parts and decals sinking and dissolving on quicksand.

Attack Drone Towers have been tweaked to be more useful and effective.

Improved collisions for many destructible props - a lot fewer props now block player movement and projectiles.

Fixed destruction levels for Attack Drone Towers, Heavy Artillery, and Magnetic Stabilizers.

Tweaked Corrosive Gun projectile lights to be smaller and less performance-hungry.

Added auto-fire to Grenade Launcher and Floating Mines.

Fixed some errors in Korean and Japanese localizations.

'Steel' will no longer appear in announcement voice lines.

Added 'debug_player_inventory command to debug inventory problems in real-time.

Inputs in the Inventory screen will no longer be blocked when the player has the map open and the 'cheat_minimap_teleport_on_click' command is enabled.

'cheat_minimap_teleport_on_click' now works with the minimap, too.

The building destruction system has been moved from Lua script to C++.

Additional developer logs have been added to state transitions requested by ControllerState to track and find the Exor::[World]::FindSystem crash.

Energy lines will now connect to buildings even if they are built in an invalid spot (edge case)

Fixed a very convoluted bug that caused players to launch into campaigns of wrong difficulty levels.

Fixed a bug that caused all resource nodes to decrease to microscopic sizes after loading a saved game from a previous version.

Fixed a crash in Lua that happened after loading a save file from a previous version.

Fixed GetAngleBetween and GetAngleTo services to properly use the Y axis as up.

Thank you for your support,

EXOR Studios