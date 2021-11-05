New (Modern) Kitchen in Cooking Simulator VR!

Hi Chefs!
This time we come to you with the biggest update of the game since its launch! We have added a second kitchen to Cooking Simulator VR! Modern Kitchen offers design that will surely appeal to many of you.
Modern Kitchen has also been prepared for several event modes, so if someone is still enjoying Halloween (this holiday should last a month!), you can decorate your modern kitchen in this way.
With the introduction of Modern Kitchen, we have addressed other issues that you have reported to us. We fixed some bugs, added new visuals, and improved this and that. We have all your messages written down and we will continue to work on developing the game. This is just the beginning of big updates with new content. ;)
The full changelog is below:
- Modern Kitchen available now in Sandbox Mode
- Delay on displaying items/products UI labels has been added
- Added specific information about wrong thermal preparation on dish pick-up screen
- Added visual heat effect
- Various Career mode tutorial fixes and improvements
- Further optimisation fixes
- Various sound effects fixes
- Various minor graphical improvements
- Tunneling levels has been improved
- Improved cleaning mop behaviour
- Improved in-game shadows
- Fixed radio knob rotation
- Once purchased blowtorch will be not automatically turned on
- Fixed procutter bits physics bug
- Remote grabbed ladle will not be full anymore
- Fixed plates passing through herbs dropped on it
- Fixed minor problem with appliances damage textures
- Dart board now shows your highscore noted
- Dart board now will congrats you after finishing any available mode
- Fixed problem with fried products texture
- Fixed ladle dipping texture issue
- Gas cylinder won’t spawn in halloween cauldron anymore
- Fixed gas cylinder fire effect
- Fixed rare Cooking School seasoning bug
- Added fade while changing decos
- Fixed pans collisions bug
- Fixed problem with rapid hooks usage
- Fixed problem with dropping eggs into containers
- Fixed products fragments moving by themselves on cutting board
- Added proper time displayed on each and every clock in the game
- Magic broom is properly highlighted now
- Magic broom can be hold properly now
- Fixed pumpkin lantern turning off
- Fixed UI label when emptying bottles
- Fixed gloves box physics
GameBoom VR Team
