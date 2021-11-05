New (Modern) Kitchen in Cooking Simulator VR!

Hi Chefs!

This time we come to you with the biggest update of the game since its launch! We have added a second kitchen to Cooking Simulator VR! Modern Kitchen offers design that will surely appeal to many of you.

Modern Kitchen has also been prepared for several event modes, so if someone is still enjoying Halloween (this holiday should last a month!), you can decorate your modern kitchen in this way.

With the introduction of Modern Kitchen, we have addressed other issues that you have reported to us. We fixed some bugs, added new visuals, and improved this and that. We have all your messages written down and we will continue to work on developing the game. This is just the beginning of big updates with new content. ;)

The full changelog is below:

Modern Kitchen available now in Sandbox Mode

Delay on displaying items/products UI labels has been added

Added specific information about wrong thermal preparation on dish pick-up screen

Added visual heat effect

Various Career mode tutorial fixes and improvements

Further optimisation fixes

Various sound effects fixes

Various minor graphical improvements

Tunneling levels has been improved

Improved cleaning mop behaviour

Improved in-game shadows

Fixed radio knob rotation

Once purchased blowtorch will be not automatically turned on

Fixed procutter bits physics bug

Remote grabbed ladle will not be full anymore

Fixed plates passing through herbs dropped on it

Fixed minor problem with appliances damage textures

Dart board now shows your highscore noted

Dart board now will congrats you after finishing any available mode

Fixed problem with fried products texture

Fixed ladle dipping texture issue

Gas cylinder won’t spawn in halloween cauldron anymore

Fixed gas cylinder fire effect

Fixed rare Cooking School seasoning bug

Added fade while changing decos

Fixed pans collisions bug

Fixed problem with rapid hooks usage

Fixed problem with dropping eggs into containers

Fixed products fragments moving by themselves on cutting board

Added proper time displayed on each and every clock in the game

Magic broom is properly highlighted now

Magic broom can be hold properly now

Fixed pumpkin lantern turning off

Fixed UI label when emptying bottles

Fixed gloves box physics

