Alpha 2.4 - Overhaul + BIG Changes!

Hey! It's been a while since the last update and I'm sincerely sorry for that.

We have all been busy with the game and have changed alot of things here and there.

The previous characters, aka, the "Placeholder Fighters", have been changed into musicians, just like it should've been earlier. The old characters were from a fighting game I was previously making but abandoned, the new, actual characters of Rhythm Brawl have begun to take shape.

Note : The character art is currently in a very early stage, still in the sketch phase. The design may thus not be that clear. The reason to update the game build with these early sketches relates to the next change i'll be mentioning. The characters would eventually be updated soon after.

There is also a random character selection now.

The next big change would be the addition of the highly-requested Control-Config System! You can now configure your controls in the options menu.

The system is currently in a very early state! I haven't even given it the UI aesthetic treatment yet. If you encounter any bugs related to the Control-Config System or anything else, please contact us via a steam review, discussion board or in our discord server as soon as possible so that it can be quickly fixed! :)

Moreover, the gameplay has been reworked.

Now, instead of the HP System and Stun System before, there is now a "Supriority Bar" similar to the one in Friday Night Funkin. If the bar has more red, then P1 wins and vice versa.

Now the score is shown at the end screen instead.

There are also UI changes. The Character Select screen has been revamped with bigger icons and more detailed cover art for characters. As mentioned above, the end screen shows the score; with only the winning player being shown.

There is now a loading screen before the game match starts which displays the chosen controls for keys, as well as which player is a COM and which is a Player.

Other than that, there have been many other minor improvements as well.

The community's cooperation with the game is of utmost importance, especially in this early state of the game.

If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server. And as always, enjoy! :D