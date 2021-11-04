Nov. 4 Patch Notes (v.0.16.041121.31153)

Dear Traveller,

We have a small update for you today, with just a few fixes. This one will roll out on 4pm CET (8am PT), so in less than half an hour from now.

Bug Fixes

Fixed night-day cycle not being synced with the 24 hour clock of the region chosen.

Fixed so that Shelter is moved to the side when used.

Fixed ghosts visible for other players.

Best wishes,

Oliver & The Dev Team xx

