Patch 0.83 is here!

Brave warriors,

We are happy to bring forth patch 0.83 which was mostly focused on fixing all the errors and desyncs we collected from you - our community.

This patch will stabilize the game more and will cause fewer desyncs. If you still experience errors/crashes/desyncs and more, please feel free to reach out to us through our various channels.

Patch notes:

Gameplay

Throwing a toilet in the Main Menu will now show your special cosmetic toilet + on your party members.

Improved the Leaderboard Rank Rewards based on overall players in the game.

Imprived Bots attributes distribution & overall balance in combats.

Menorah of Might and Elixir of Power are now locked and can be upgraded on House level 2.

Switched Active Skill Daily Quest to include all types of active skills.

Switched Daily Quest "End battle with 100% crowd excitement" to "Reach 100% crowd excitement in battles".

Changed Daily Quest Rewards to consider your House level and increased their rewards.

Improved rewards from all Free For All matches.

New prices for Marauder & Infernal armor sets.

Increased Glory Coins & Soul Points received when your character dies.

Free for All game mode now unlocks on House Level 2 instead of Warrior Level 3.

Bugs & Techincal issues

Various desync errors have been fixed.

Frequent game crashes have been fixed.

Fixed an issue where tooltips would remain stuck on-screen between menus.

Fixed an issue where clicking on the Continue button multiple times would result in a crash.

Fixed an issue where the scroll bar in the Quivers menu would go berserk.

Fixed an issue where pressing the Quivers button multiple times would make the arrows disappear.

Fixed the Disco Ball Sigil button.

Fixed an issue where clicking the Back button in the house would lead to errors.

Fixed various issues that would prevent the game from loading.

Fixed an issue that cause the game to lose connection.

Locked Battle Pass and Daily Rewards buttons in the main menu when looking for battles.

Fixed an issue where clicking the Open Chest multiple times would cause an error.

Graphics

Changed position for Tier rank XP in the shops.

Changed Appearance text to Cosmetics

Made the first screen to show when pressing the Cosmetics button in the shops to be the Shmekls purchase screen.

Added tooltip for Daily Rewards in the main menu.

Fixed tabs positions in the shops.

Scaled texts in the Battle Pass purchase menu.

Removed +Bonus 0 Shmekels text when purchasing $1 pack.

Lowered Daily Quest tutorial position.

Improved Battle Pass tooltip position in the main menu.

New composition for the rewards in the heritage screen.

Added + indicator when receiving Chests in the game.

Added Maintenance screen when servers are down.

Fixed scroll sensitivity in the options screen.

Added tooltip for Daily Rewards level 0 in the Main Menu.

Changed Tournament Locked text.

Fixed an issue where opening two chests would not reset one of the chests.

Centered quest post-battle screen.

Banner bases counter now work.

Moved alliance dialogues in Free For All arena behind the main UI.

Sounds

Added unique sfx for The Cliff boss.

Added sound for Shmekels Purchase Screen.

Added sound for Battle Pass Screen.

Added sound for Tier Level Up Screen.

As always, your feedback is vital to the development of the game, so you are more than welcome to reach out to us in the various community channels and let us know of any issues you may have encountered:

Official Discord server

Steam forums

Facebook

Twitter

Stay Vigilant!