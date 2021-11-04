 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Prognostic update for 4 November 2021

Patch 11/04/2021 — Controller Support!

Share · View all patches · Build 7656908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time we are adding a rather large update to the game - controller support!

List of changes:

• We are starting to test gamepad support. At the moment, controller provides all of the gameplay functions, except for sending a case report.

• We added sound to the calendar buttons at the Wheel of Thanatos.

• In some cases, the ghost of the grandmother froze in place. Fixed.

• Now if a player removes evidence about a place, its flag will be automatically removed from the map.

Changed files in this update

Prognostic Content Depot 1671281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.