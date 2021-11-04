Update #14 Is Here!

Ho there, adventurers!
Damage calculations in combat log are now explained in mouse-over tooltips! The same feature is offered whenever you move the mouse pointer over effect names in descriptions. Also, the game now offers a more user-friendly tutorial for new players. Here's the full list of changes in our fourteenth update:
Fixes and improvements
- Tutorial is now more player-friendly and fail-safe
- Damage values in combat console are now explained via tooltips
- Effect names in descriptions now offer tooltips
- Travelling is no longer possible with a scattered party
- Added weather effects to all outdoors areas
- Added dying animation for Cold specific death
- Added class-specific starting chests for the Prologue
- The "Straight Line" formation no longer prevents the party from entering doors
- Item tooltips no longer exceed screen boundaries
- Creatures no longer spawn on shared coordinates during day-night changes
The Black Geyser Team
