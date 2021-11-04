 Skip to content

Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness update for 4 November 2021

Update #14 Is Here!

Ho there, adventurers!

Damage calculations in combat log are now explained in mouse-over tooltips! The same feature is offered whenever you move the mouse pointer over effect names in descriptions. Also, the game now offers a more user-friendly tutorial for new players. Here's the full list of changes in our fourteenth update:

Fixes and improvements

  • Tutorial is now more player-friendly and fail-safe
  • Damage values in combat console are now explained via tooltips
  • Effect names in descriptions now offer tooltips
  • Travelling is no longer possible with a scattered party
  • Added weather effects to all outdoors areas
  • Added dying animation for Cold specific death
  • Added class-specific starting chests for the Prologue
  • The "Straight Line" formation no longer prevents the party from entering doors
  • Item tooltips no longer exceed screen boundaries
  • Creatures no longer spawn on shared coordinates during day-night changes

The Black Geyser Team

