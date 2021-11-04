0.6.4 - Morale and Contracts

This update introduces the new contact system. It replaces the old way of hiring people. Now on signing you decide for how long you want the contract to run for and how much if any profits from comics they create will go to them.
Once their contract time runs out you get an opportunity to renew it. They are likely to ask for more money at this point as their skills and fame has grown. Once AI update comes around at this point they should also get offers from other companies
Morale system for workers also gets an update. Now workers will quit if their morale is too low for too long. This can be countered by giving them a one time bonus payment or a raise. Bonus will give one time morale boost and the raise will improve their morale for up to 6 months
Changes
- New contract system added
- Contract extensions added
- Contract length system added
- Revenue sharing system added
- Salary calculation changes
- Fame now affects salary
- New trait: Greedy
- Various UI changes to see revenue sharing percentage on comics
- Workers will quit when unhappy
- Various help topics added
- Option to give a bonus to worker added
- Option to give a raise to worker added
- AI characters fame changed
- Firing cost changed to be relative to remaining contract
Fixes
- Fixed print limit message having unnecessary numbers on it
- Big print contracts were not working correctly
- Changing team after worker is fired/quits fixed
- Morale info was not clearing old info
- Skill values when creating comics were not correct
- Windows not moving to the top fixed
Changed files in this update