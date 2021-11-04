MLRS & desert base update

DESERT MILITARY BASES

We added fully procedural Military bases containing the MLRS equipment this update, these will be different on every server, every wipe. They are built from a pool of individual modules and fill 4 different templates.







Each has a few points of entry, regular loot with a sprinkle of oil and you will face some resistance from scientists as well.

MLRS

The new Desert Military Base monuments each have a parked Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). This vehicle doesn't move - you won't be driving it around the map - but it can be set up to fire rockets to any target. Except safe zones, naturally.

These MLRS rockets can do significant damage to bases. They can be countered by SAM sites, but a full barrage of 12 rockets will only be mostly repelled by two SAM sites, and completely fought off by three.

Using the MLRS

First you'll need to acquire an MLRS Aiming Module which can be found in locked hackable crates and one to twelve MLRS rockets that are found in elite, APC and Attack helicopter crates.



2. Interact with the back of the MLRS and insert your rockets.



3. Get in the MLRS and open the Aiming Module slot, and insert your aiming module, which will activate the weapon systems.



Interact with the targeting screen and set your desired target.



You can click-and-drag to move the map around, and click to place the target. If you've set a marker on the main map view earlier, it'll show up here as a red marker, which should help with targeting bases.

A red crosshair indicates where you want to aim. A white circle indicates where the MLRS will actually hit. These will usually match, but can differ if the MLRS is still moving its aim into position, or if there's an obstacle in the way. The MLRS shoots high in the air, so mountains and so on won't usually be a problem, but the white circle will show you if they are.

The target circle shows the total area that might be damaged by an MLRS attack - not all rockets will hit the exact same spot, though there is a bias towards the centre of the circle. No damage will be done outside of the target circle area.



5. Press button to fire. The MLRS will shoot all the rockets you have loaded, and break down for 10 minutes (or whatever the brokenDownMinutes console variable is set to).

Improvements & Fixes Highlights

Painting Undo - Added undo & redo support for painting

Marketplace Search - Added search option when browsing shops at marketplace

Crouching Gestures - Can now use hand gestures while crouching

Check out the changelog for more changes.

Blueprint Wipe

On December 2nd, in line with Rust's next major update patch, we'll be forcing a blueprint wipe across all servers.

Additionally, we'll be looking at retiring a number of lower populated Facepunch servers.

Twitch Drops - Charitable Rust Nov 20 -21

A special edition of Twitch drops will be enabled on November 20-21 for charitable Rust. Charitable Rust has raised $540,786 over the past 6 years supporting various charities such as Rise Above the Disorder, Pencils of Promise and charity: water. This year the charity charitable Rust is supporting is Preemptive Love.

Preemptive Love provides aid in countries of conflict with food, water, medical care relief and much more for families on the frontlines of violence.

YouTube

Check out the charitable Rust website (https://www.charitablerust.com/ )for more details.

Pumpkin Carving Competition

Last week we announced Rust's first in-game pumpkin carving competition in the Halloween update blog post. If you wish to enter you have until November 7th 2021 23:59 UTC.

https://rust.facepunch.com/news/halloween-2021#pumpkincarvingcompetition

SteelSeries Competition

To celebrate the release of SteelSeries GameSense with Rust, SteelSeries has launched a desktop battle station contest. Head over to their Discord and post your best RGB and desk setups with SteelSeries gear in the #Rust-Desk-Contest channel for a chance to win a copy of Rust + DLC and an Aerox 3 wireless mouse.

https://steelseries.com/blog/discord.gg/steelseries

Ends on November 16th.

Changelog

Features

Added MLRS

Adding 4 desert military base monuments

Added MLRS Ammo

Added MLRS Targing module item

Improvements

Undo Redo support for painting

Search option when browsing shops at marketplace

Can now loot items in campervan storage while it's on a lift

Can now use hand gestures while crouching (doesn't apply to dances)

New entity.downloadsign convar downloads sign data to the game folder in png form (admin only)

Reduced horse dung

Added "hits" to combat log (how many previous objects a projectile has hit)

Added "integrity" to combat log (how much of its maximum damage % a projectile did)

Added "travel" to combat log (the time a projectile has travelled for)

Added "mismatch" to combat log (how much the client trajectory differs from the server trajectory)

Fixed

Fixed "Too close to monument" errors appearing when other placement problems were to blame

Diving mask UI is now lit better while underwater in daytime

Fixed screen overlays (Diving goggles, heavy plate helmet) being affected by UI scale

Player inventory doesn't open up for a frame when a player is looted in a demo

Fixed tool cupboard stacking using table deployable

Fixed multiple rock terrain gaps

Fixed various TC stacking methods

Fixed a small gap in armored door double's hatch

Fixed armored door inconsistent hatch LODs behaviour

Fixed bonkers AO map on wooden doors gibs

Fixed foundation.steps.stone wrong gibs assigned

Blocked double jump through gas station extension ceiling

Fixed Player IO ent button LODs kicking in way too soon

Fixed floating decor in water_well_a

Fixed grass missing in front of supermarket

Fixed floating electric wire at stables_a

Fixed missing keypad on compound farming vending machine

Fixed a hole by Military tunnels mine entrance rocks

Fixed inaccurate shadow proxies of lighthouse

Fixed multiple deployment issues with beachchair

Removed