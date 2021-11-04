P&C Beta Update: 04.11.2021

Bird Princess events are ready!
It's time to get her dialogues and siege events done, then she'll be released!
And then trapped again, in her Birdcage...
But that's not all there is in this new build!
Size: 937.1 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Bird Princess final event added!
ːswirliesː Added portraits for the Bird NPC you need to save: Robyn!
ːswirliesː Updated Bird Progeny sprites
ːswirliesː Reworked Campfire and Swirlies-burning with new cut-out animations
ːswirliesː You can now burn Swirlies for more party members at once
ːswirliesː Reworked Cow Race event
ːswirliesː Reduced performance stress in battle areas
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed black screen after using PANIC BUTTON
Fixes (included in last Beta's patch #1~#3):
ːswirliesː Spookfest crash during dialogues with Lamia NPCs
ːswirliesː Spookfest black screen after sexy times
ːswirliesː Passable terrain all over Insect Reign (when still underground)
ːswirliesː Ice Maiden fight outside Dragon Princess II's castle fixed
ːswirliesː Myrr not taking money from the Knight after shopping
ːswirliesː Holstaur Princess getting the wrong costume when gifted
ːswirliesː BGM not resuming after Sexy Times in the Spookfest room
ːswirliesː Player not going back to its location after Sexy Times in the Spookfest room
ːswirliesː Tea Parties freezing the game if there aren't enough participants
ːswirliesː Fixes in Human Princess throne scenes
ːswirliesː Eldritch Princess not having her own Battle Hud icon
ːswirliesː Fixed 404B as last dialogue causing every following NPC to skip to its adult animation, skipping many of the needed checks
ːswirliesː Fixed Mary-Annette disappearing outside Ghost Princess route
ːswirliesː Fixed some Rabbit courtesan speeches
ːswirliesː Fixed nuns portraits in the Pantheon of Dragon Queen's Castle
ːswirliesː Fixed buggy dialogues when reporting to Guild Clerk the completion of "The Rational Thing" quest
Changed depots in beta branch