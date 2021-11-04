P&C Beta Update: 04.11.2021

Bird Princess events are ready!

It's time to get her dialogues and siege events done, then she'll be released!

And then trapped again, in her Birdcage...

But that's not all there is in this new build!

Size: 937.1 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Bird Princess final event added!

ːswirliesː Added portraits for the Bird NPC you need to save: Robyn!

ːswirliesː Updated Bird Progeny sprites

ːswirliesː Reworked Campfire and Swirlies-burning with new cut-out animations

ːswirliesː You can now burn Swirlies for more party members at once

ːswirliesː Reworked Cow Race event

ːswirliesː Reduced performance stress in battle areas

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed black screen after using PANIC BUTTON

Fixes (included in last Beta's patch #1~#3):

ːswirliesː Spookfest crash during dialogues with Lamia NPCs

ːswirliesː Spookfest black screen after sexy times

ːswirliesː Passable terrain all over Insect Reign (when still underground)

ːswirliesː Ice Maiden fight outside Dragon Princess II's castle fixed

ːswirliesː Myrr not taking money from the Knight after shopping

ːswirliesː Holstaur Princess getting the wrong costume when gifted

ːswirliesː BGM not resuming after Sexy Times in the Spookfest room

ːswirliesː Player not going back to its location after Sexy Times in the Spookfest room

ːswirliesː Tea Parties freezing the game if there aren't enough participants

ːswirliesː Fixes in Human Princess throne scenes

ːswirliesː Eldritch Princess not having her own Battle Hud icon

ːswirliesː Fixed 404B as last dialogue causing every following NPC to skip to its adult animation, skipping many of the needed checks

ːswirliesː Fixed Mary-Annette disappearing outside Ghost Princess route

ːswirliesː Fixed some Rabbit courtesan speeches

ːswirliesː Fixed nuns portraits in the Pantheon of Dragon Queen's Castle

ːswirliesː Fixed buggy dialogues when reporting to Guild Clerk the completion of "The Rational Thing" quest