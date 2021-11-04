Driver Fusion 9.2 Update Released

We're excited to announce the release of Driver Fusion 9.2. This release adds support for Windows on ARM and contains several other improvements. Please send your comments and suggestions to us, we like to read and use them!

Windows on ARM

Driver Fusion now supports Windows 10 and 11 PCs that are powered by ARM and ARM64 processors.

Device control

You can now change the power options of devices that support power management, such as most network adapters and USB peripherals. The power options let you control whether a device can wake the computer from sleep, and whether the computer can turn off the device to save power. The driver sources in the backup and install dialogs are now also grouped together.

Driver monitor

We've added and extended support for various devices, such as Intel Alder and Jasper Lake processors, NVIDIA graphic cards, and several motherboards.

Driver cleaner

The cleanable drivers received new entries to be up-to-date with their latest versions.

What else?

The issues that you've reported have all been fixed.