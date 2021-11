Share · View all patches · Build 7656333 · Last edited 4 November 2021 – 11:52:16 UTC by Wendy

And the winners are...

1st Place:

Painless Entertainment LLC

2nd Place:

dirtywhirlwind

3rd-10th Place:

Coitadinho

DarkChaplain

TarYosh@YouTube

K1ngBard

HeirOfRohan

notstanley

DemonHighwayman

OverMask

Please add Wales Interactive as a friend on Steam and drop us a DM to claim your prize!

Thank you all for entering and we hope you enjoy Bloodshore FMV!

Please do leave a review over on the Steam page to let others know what you think of it.

I <3 FMV