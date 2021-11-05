V.R.G. early access now !

V.R.G., an FPS that mixes retro and modern, is now in Early Access!

This game started as a prototype demo on itch.io, and with a lot of feedback and support from multiple people, we finally got it to Early Access!

Thank you for playing it!

However, we are not done yet.

Implementing at least four Episodes is our ultimate goal for the end of Early Access, but we are also considering adding a horde mode, level editor, and additional story elements. There may also be gaps in the timeframe due to the author's production time and response to feedback.

We hope that you will help us achieve these goals.

We hope you enjoy the new Episode 2!

And if you'd like to give us some feedback, we'd be happy to hear it!