News of the week

Hi peeps! You are wondering what is going on right now? Let's see in our #newsoftheweek ːsteamhappyː

We are currently working on many exciting things that keep us quite busy ... there is also an awesome new feature we are working on! But more on this when the time is right!

Adding to this, we also keep on working on several improvements to the game and have various points on our list that would be very nice to implement and that keep us super busy!

AND here some other news that might be of interest for you:

Next week, Tuesday November 9th at 3pm UTC (17:00 CEST and 10am Texas time), we will host another live stream session here on Steam! We will show some nice features, like the latest anecdotes we added to the game and we will of course have a lot of fun ːsteamhappyː

Let us know if you would like to see anything specific or if you just enjoy watching us play!

We are already excited and looking forward to see you next week!

Have a good one and take care!