 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Big Farm: Story update for 4 November 2021

News of the week

Share · View all patches · Build 7656254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi peeps! You are wondering what is going on right now? Let's see in our #newsoftheweek ːsteamhappyː

We are currently working on many exciting things that keep us quite busy ... there is also an awesome new feature we are working on! But more on this when the time is right!

Adding to this, we also keep on working on several improvements to the game and have various points on our list that would be very nice to implement and that keep us super busy!

AND here some other news that might be of interest for you:

Next week, Tuesday November 9th at 3pm UTC (17:00 CEST and 10am Texas time), we will host another live stream session here on Steam! We will show some nice features, like the latest anecdotes we added to the game and we will of course have a lot of fun ːsteamhappyː

Let us know if you would like to see anything specific or if you just enjoy watching us play!

We are already excited and looking forward to see you next week!

Have a good one and take care!

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 7656254
Big Farm: Story Windows Depot 1329511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.