Black Forest update for 4 November 2021

New Level and some bugfixes

Hellhafen is a unique map showing off some of the flexibility of the game. It lasts only 15 days and is pretty brutal.

The village of Hellhafen has survived hell already, and much of the village is damaged or destroyed. Rebuild before more enemies arrive - and you have received a warning that a week or so from now a large kobold tribe is going to arrive in the area...

This map features timed waves of attacks, and a set-up based on an actual game in the predecessor game, which some fans here still remember fondly...

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the game to not end on the final day under some circumstances
  • Intelligent monsters (rats, kobolds, harpies) should no longer pick destroyed targets
  • Added loading screen tips
  • Fields now display how much food is going to be harvested
  • Demolishing a not destroyed building now needs a confirmation
  • Monster display now includes their names, for less confusion

