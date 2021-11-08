 Skip to content

Fantasy Friends: Under The Sea update for 8 November 2021

Patchnote 1.01 - Bug Fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends of our Fantasy Friends! We have an update for you !

A bug has been found that some of the players were stuck on launch screen. Our devs have worked on that point on it's now properly working!

Enjoy and sorry for the inconvenience!

