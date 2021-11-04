General Changes

● Overdrive meter gain display and collision box display added to Training Mode. Press F1 to toggle collision boxes

Fighting Mechanics Changes

● Special and Super abilities may now be inputted during wake up frames: During the last 16 wake up frames, the attack portion of the input is accepted and will activate the ability upon wake up

NOTE: This change should offer reliable reversal options at wake up

Character Changes

● GRANDSKY: Overdrive Payload ground version now travels along the ground in a straight path. The projectile deactivates after being active for 25 frames

NOTE: This change makes it possible again to juggle with the ability at mid screen

● NEKOGAMI: Idle jumping sprites have been moved slightly upwards to better reflect the base airborne hurtbox

Bug Fixes

● Corrected issue where RINGKING's base hurtbox during Dashing Sweep and Dashing Uppercut was changed to the crouching version for longer than intended

● Corrected issue where if Standing Heavy Attack was inputted while holding a left or right directional that would not normally activate a Command Heavy Attack, properties of the attack such as knockdown arc would not be set to the intended value

● Corrected issue where if a Super projectile was generated by the attacker at the time a non-Super projectile connected on the opponent, collision would not process for the Super projectile and cause additional odd behavior due to the unusual state. The collision should now always process in this case