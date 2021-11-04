Trivia Tricks 0.9.7.6 (EU Saturday Night Trivia Daylight Savings)

Howdy! Hope y'all are enjoying the Spook-Aversary so far! This is a small hotfix internally moving the EU Saturday Night Trivia start time to coincide with the ending of Daylight Saving Time. As daylight savings is still observed in the US for an extra week no changes have been made to the US Saturday Night Trivia start time.

The internal EU Saturday Night Trivia time slot has been adjusted for the ending of summer time. As a reminder, the EU Saturday Night Trivia time slot is... 7pm - 8pm UTC (Sat) 7pm - 8pm GMT (Sat) 3pm - 4pm EST (Sat) 2pm - 3pm CST (Sat) 12pm - 1pm PST (Sat)

The US Saturday Night Trivia time is unaffected in this update and will be changed next week.

Fixed a bug where the Rainbow Shirt was using the Mummy Shirt texture.

Please let us know what you think on our Steam Discussion Forum or join our ever-growing Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!