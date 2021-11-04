Server is Now Open
Server is Now Open. With #Patch29, improvements and fixes have been made. The details are as follows:
- Fix bugs, survivors, dodging at the corner of the door and the Specters cannot hit
- Fix bug of character Zbing, when pressing to collect items from distance the cat picks up the item but gets stuck, making Zbing have one item stored.
- Fix bug, when specters smash a door, but the door does not break. But can walked through the door that was should have been smashed
- Fix bug, the tutorial mode frequently freezing
- Add in HypWynn pot into the system
Players who have investigated and found bugs or other problems, are able to notify the work team directly via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com. By specifying the topic of your problem in the email header, such as [bug] [lost item] along with attaching a picture or description of the problem.
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการตามปกติแล้ว
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ใน #Patch29 นี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
- แก้บัค ผู้รอดชีวิตหลบที่มุมหลังประตูแล้วผีไม่สามารถตีได้
- แก้บัค ตัวละครปิ๊งกดเก็บของจากระยะไกลเเล้วเเมวไม่ลอยตามทำให้ปิ๊งถือไอเทมได้ชิ้นเดียว
- แก้บัค ผีทุบประตูแต่ประตูไม่พัง แต่เดินผ่านประตูที่ทุบได้ปกติ
- แก้บัค Tutorial mode ค้าง
- นำหม้อ HypWynn เข้าระบบ
สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
