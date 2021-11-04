This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Server is Now Open

Server is Now Open. With #Patch29, improvements and fixes have been made. The details are as follows:

Fix bugs, survivors, dodging at the corner of the door and the Specters cannot hit

Fix bug of character Zbing, when pressing to collect items from distance the cat picks up the item but gets stuck, making Zbing have one item stored.

Fix bug, when specters smash a door, but the door does not break. But can walked through the door that was should have been smashed

Fix bug, the tutorial mode frequently freezing

Add in HypWynn pot into the system

Players who have investigated and found bugs or other problems, are able to notify the work team directly via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com. By specifying the topic of your problem in the email header, such as [bug] [lost item] along with attaching a picture or description of the problem.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการตามปกติแล้ว

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ใน #Patch29 นี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

แก้บัค ผู้รอดชีวิตหลบที่มุมหลังประตูแล้วผีไม่สามารถตีได้

แก้บัค ตัวละครปิ๊งกดเก็บของจากระยะไกลเเล้วเเมวไม่ลอยตามทำให้ปิ๊งถือไอเทมได้ชิ้นเดียว

แก้บัค ผีทุบประตูแต่ประตูไม่พัง แต่เดินผ่านประตูที่ทุบได้ปกติ

แก้บัค Tutorial mode ค้าง

นำหม้อ HypWynn เข้าระบบ

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

To keep up with the latest updates please follow us on:

Fanpage : https://www.facebook.com/HomeSweetHomeGame

Website : https://www.homesweethomegame.com/survive-home

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/YggGame

Twitter : @SurviveHome

Discord : https://discord.gg/hsh-survive

Steam Store : https://bit.ly/38nGgR0

#HomeSweetHomeSurvive #HomeSweetHome #HSHS #HSHSurvive