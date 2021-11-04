 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 4 November 2021

Server is now OPEN!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Server is Now Open

Server is Now Open. With #Patch29, improvements and fixes have been made. The details are as follows:

  • Fix bugs, survivors, dodging at the corner of the door and the Specters cannot hit
  • Fix bug of character Zbing, when pressing to collect items from distance the cat picks up the item but gets stuck, making Zbing have one item stored.
  • Fix bug, when specters smash a door, but the door does not break. But can walked through the door that was should have been smashed
  • Fix bug, the tutorial mode frequently freezing
  • Add in HypWynn pot into the system

Players who have investigated and found bugs or other problems, are able to notify the work team directly via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com. By specifying the topic of your problem in the email header, such as [bug] [lost item] along with attaching a picture or description of the problem.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการตามปกติแล้ว

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ใน #Patch29 นี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

  • แก้บัค ผู้รอดชีวิตหลบที่มุมหลังประตูแล้วผีไม่สามารถตีได้
  • แก้บัค ตัวละครปิ๊งกดเก็บของจากระยะไกลเเล้วเเมวไม่ลอยตามทำให้ปิ๊งถือไอเทมได้ชิ้นเดียว
  • แก้บัค ผีทุบประตูแต่ประตูไม่พัง แต่เดินผ่านประตูที่ทุบได้ปกติ
  • แก้บัค Tutorial mode ค้าง
  • นำหม้อ HypWynn เข้าระบบ

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

To keep up with the latest updates please follow us on:

Fanpage : https://www.facebook.com/HomeSweetHomeGame

Website : https://www.homesweethomegame.com/survive-home

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/YggGame

Twitter : @SurviveHome

Discord : https://discord.gg/hsh-survive

Steam Store : https://bit.ly/38nGgR0

#HomeSweetHomeSurvive #HomeSweetHome #HSHS #HSHSurvive

