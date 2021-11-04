Barrack Quantity Training & QOL Improvements - 0.7.129.8

Old save files will work with this new build, Presets will be coming soon to wrap up the barracks/motor pool

Change list

Fixed an Issue that was causing the operator to move slower then other units

Trees Fixed in lower sections of Open World V2

Mist/Ocean FX fixed in Open World V2

Open World V2 starting bug fixed where only Winters would be teleported when choosing a starting location

Female and Male Gender icons updated to new UI version

Moved the unit training queue widget to the bottom right, and set it to show when selecting a building, not just when opening a recruit popup (Pending visual polish)

Added a 'Recruit Amount' slider to the recruit popup

Further detail pass in Open World V2

Fixed up a zone being marked as 'captured' by infected in Open World v2

Added speculative crash fix in response to https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/905417669401014292/905495201664106507

Fixed G19 emissives to better work at night time for the ironsighting

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Operator Mode : When Iron sighting if you reload it will cancel going back to the iron sight state if you release right click

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Operator Mode : You can no longer take control of the operator when hes rappelling fixing a bug that this was causing

Backlog from Discord Announcements: New Barracks UI is now live for easier selection of new weapons (More changes are coming over the next few days to finalize. Presets| Training Quantity slider)

Backlog from Discord Announcements: UI improvements to stop windows/squads from being able to be moved "off screen"

Backlog from Discord Announcements: New open world Master V2 test map added so we can get the feedback pool going ( Known Bugs: Some trees are missing in the lower section of Treasure Island | Mist for waves | some units aren't being properly added to the starting squad when you start a new game you can just add them manually for now we will have a fix out for this within 24 hours | Grass is growing in the wrong sections sometimes )

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Operator Mode : Added per-attachment controls for camera offsets and ADS blur.

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Operator Mode : Adjusted G19 and GC32 ACOG ADS blur.

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Fixed up units not spawning for Horde Mode

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Fixed up the Difficulty Settings widget failing to properly initialize the Factions and Advanced Civilians buttons (causing it to inaccurately report Factions being off, if you turned it on, returned to main menu, then started another Pandemic round)

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Added saving of Default Weapon selections for classes from the barracks

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Improvements to reliability of Cerberus Cannon, to prevent turret from messing up acquiring its owner properly (which resulted in 'non-rotating' turret)

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Updated the income display on the top right of the HUD to be better aligned and to always take up the same amount of space (scaling down if need be), rather than changing the top-right bar size based on its value

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Operator Mode : Fixed 1p ADS Blur transitions.

Backlog from Discord Announcements: Minor material fixes





Things not live yet for Operator

Operator Customization for his/her look will come in a latter patch (Pending when all CERC units are revised)

Select Abilities builder (During the 2 week period)

Weapon Leveling System (During the 2 week period, right now all weapons are power leveled to max level so that the operator can use to access all attachments)

Hybrid Scope and M203 are disabled while we work to fully implement them (During the 2 week period)

Firing from Helicopters/Controlling the Operator while being a passenger on a vehicle in general (During the 2 week period)

Swimming ( No ETA Yet)

More Weapon Support (At least 4-6 weapons are planned with more coming over development.)

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management in the next 2 weeks

Open World V2 is now being beta tested try it out by starting a new game























UI Changes W.I.P's

(Being worked on for the 2 week polish period amongst path finding and other Misc bugs) [/url]

Read the post below for more details

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/4893716326539063684

Launcher will be slimed down in the future to only help launching the game in other graphics mode TBA

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Don't forget to wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology/

Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

YouTube

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! ːWinterSmileː

https://halcyon-winds-store.creator-spring.com/