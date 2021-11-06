 Skip to content

Slow living with Princess update for 6 November 2021

Early Access Patch - 07

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

  • Fixed the error that the Gamepad "Select" setting is not saved in Options.
  • Fixed the error that allows burning things other than fuel with Smelt's "Burn".
  • Fixed the error that causes the heroine's skill (cut-in) to become inoperable if it is executed at the same time as the boss is defeated.
  • Fixed the error that a White Flower is repopped every time you enter or leave a room in a dungeon.

Changes:

  • Potato seeds are now added to the Garden Shop items when you obtain them.
  • Adjusted the selling price of the Garden Shop.

