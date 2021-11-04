Hotfix 1.0.2b! Because every day we're bug-stompin'!

We're not going to make you wait a week for the big update just to fix that little annoying bug you ran into or try out that simple ease-of-use suggestion you made, not if we can help it! That's right, it's our first official HOT-FIX! There will be more, but this is the first. Hat's off, hands on hearts, please...

BEST BUG! As weird as it was that sometimes monsters would faceplant thanks to an orientation bug, the winner for this update has to be that the game was trying to launch Steam VR for anybody that had Steam VR. We didn't set it that way, it was just in there by default. Imagine hunting a bug that's actually a switch you didn't know was on...

1.0.2b changelog



Fixed

Right click XP farming with damaged cookers.

Monsters getting a free attack after doing their full movement.

Can now target "blocked" Enemies. Most helpful targeting ranged enemies while also fighting close-quarter enemies.

Moving through door check (stop a door from closing if something is blocking the door).

Unhooked Unreal VR default that was launching Steam VR for some people.

Blocking doors for AI pathfinding.

Monster rotating sideways. Or planking. They were planking.

Changed