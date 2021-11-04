An Update for November 3rd

Fleshport has received 6 excellent reviews on Steam! I've been given great compliments and critiques on my work. There were a couple issues I felt compelled to fix, as they were troublesome for a lot of people. While I don't plan on doing a lot of updates to Fleshport, I felt these would add a certain "quality of life" to your guys' experience.

You can now save during the tutorial where you learn to lure the flesh-eating rat with meat.

During the tutorial, Nipsy will better explain what your plan is to avoid the rat when you interact with her.

A better description is given for how to unlock a certain an Easter egg.

Changed said Easter egg to respond to the new directions.

Please note that if you try to move your old save files to a new build of the game, it is possible that those save files will not work and crash instead. In that case, I'm afraid you will have to play through the game super speedily back to where you left off. Thank you guys for your patience!