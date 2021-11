Share · View all patches · Build 7654744 · Last edited 4 November 2021 – 06:09:17 UTC by Wendy

1. Fixed a bug where pressing the D-Pad (Left) while in Load Game or New Game would bring up the Bug Fixes page.

2. Removed the ability to control the Octolis using the arrow keys.

3. Refined custom binding for keyboard and gamepad. You also no longer have to assign every action to a key or button to leave the Remap Menu pages.

4. Hover is now re-mappable on Gamepad.

5. Fixed a bug where audio SFX and Music settings reset back to 80% when moving from room to room..