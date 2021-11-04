Hotfix for 5.1 Update

This is a small hotfix patch to fix up a few issues and add a bit of QOL with regards to the latest patch.

The patch contains the following changes:

- Removed the requirement for short description when using digital stores.

This is now an option, and if left blank I build a message based on your game and company.

-Expanded the cheat menu.

I have added options to Add RP, Max worker stats, Add paragon points to the cheat menu. If there are any other things that should be built into the cheat menu let me know.

-Reversed the financial pages for specific games on digital stores.

This now shows past weeks sales from most recent to oldest instead of oldest first.

-Fixed a few potential Edge cases when quitting games.

Fixed up a few things that could be running when you saved and exited or became bankrupt. This could cause an odd message to appear while in the main menu or in the worst case hide the main menu HUD and leave you unable to start a new game. I believe all cases have been fixed for the most part but let me know if anyone triggers anything unexpected.

-Changed hype lost on delays.

Now instead of losing 50% hype you now lose hype as a range based on the length of the delay. This ranges from 10% (1 week) to 50% (5+ weeks). This was a great idea suggested by Dycart Gaming. This not only allows you to be punished less for a short delay like you would in real life, but it also makes empowering bubbles a more valid option to keep delays under a few weeks. This just adds more play choice and realism to the game. Appreciate the suggestion. If you don't know Dycart he is a small streamer who has been faithfully checking out every update for GDM and has provided some of the best feedback / suggestion thus far. If you ever want to see the game being played very well check out his stream sometime or his VODS on twitch at: https://www.twitch.tv/dycart/

-Fixed a rounding issue

There was a rounding issue when comparing the main HUD game balance and the post delay game balance. This is now matching 100% in all cases.

-A variety of tiny fixes / changes as well that are to small to even get into.

Over all so far the 5.1 update has been very well received and seemingly well functioning. Provided I don't hear of any game breaking issues I will be starting work on the next big update. Thank you so much for your support and feedback. There is still 1 potential issue with game awards that I believe I have tracked down, but I need to debug a broken save file to ensure I have found that issue, it is minor and only triggers under certain circumstances, but it should be fixed very soon.