JGR liveries & new menu features! v4.6

Today's update adds custom livery support for the new JGR 150 steam loco from the last update!

It also includes some menu UI improvements for loading official maps.

The livery template for the JGR is an "advanced template" which means that it has much more options for detailing than the other steam engines.

Though that does mean it's a little more complicated to work with!

Just as with all the other liveries, you can find the templates in the "Rolling Line -> Modding -> templates" folder.

Plus there's a guide here on Steam that explains how to make your own liveries!

All you need to make liveries is basic image editing software (even MS Paint is fine):

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1405658466

You can find player-made liveries for the JGR simply by going to the Steam Workshop and using the “livery type” drop-down list and choosing "Steam JGR":

As with all other liveries on the Steam Workshop, once you have subscribed to them they will show up in the "trains -> liveries" drawer. Choose the category "Steam JGR" to view only liveries of that type:

To get you started, here's the livery featured in this updates thumbnail called the "Metropolitan Ry. No. 72" made by Dark Derby!

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2644655372

New menu features

This update also adds some new menus to make loading official maps easier!

"Official maps" are layouts that are included in the game by default.

Firstly, these maps have been divided into a few categories:

"Main maps" - the large major maps like "Top of the south", "Paranapiacaba", "Santa Fe", etc

"Mini maps" - the smaller maps like "Hanmer Springs", "Puzzling World", etc

"Custom maps" - the template maps which are used as examples to help you start making a map

And you can now access all of these maps from the pause menu! (instead of needing to go back to the main menu):

The main maps also now have a new fancy UI which shows a few extra screenshots!

You can click on these to view them larger:

This update also includes a few fixes:

Fixed material bug on the pullman passenger wagons

Fixed various small mesh bugs on the JGR 150

The Halloween menu is now back to normal (the Hanmer Springs menu)

Lots of the menu thumbnails for things like "new game", "load game" etc have been changed

And that's all for now!

I hope you all enjoy the new liveries!