Version 1.0.23

Hey everyone!
First off, thank you all for all of the bug reports and suggestions you have been sending our way in Discord. It's been really helpful for us, so please keep sending those reports. As you join the server, please check the known-issues channel for a list of what all has been reported and is being actively worked on. Anything you find outside of that, then report in the bug-reports channel using the !bug command in the pinned messages.
Before we go through all the fixes/changes, we just want to highlight one of biggest requests we've added in this patch which is a Story Mode Tutorial toggle to the new game panel. Toggling this off will skip the introduction of the story and progress straight to the Mayor's tour of the new shelter
Tanner, Olivia and the rest of the TTR team
Major Bug Fixes/Changes
- Fixed issue with game not saving the first time a scene is loaded.
- Dogs should no longer spawn with the same names as dogs needed to progress tutorial in Sunny Paws (again: we're looking at you Peanut and Ringo)
- Made it no longer possible for dogs to run away where you can't get them in Sunny Paws
- Made dogs that spawn in Sunny Paws have much higher needs at the start to make it hopefully a bit less hectic or stressful
- Fixed the visual issue in the character selection screen that occurs after having unlocked the secret character
- Added Story Tutorial toggle to the new game panel. Toggling this off will skip the introduction of the story and progress straight to the Mayor's tour of the new shelter
- Fixed an issue that would occasionally lock the save slots preventing a new game from being started
- Adjusted font settings to address the issue with dissapearing text on Mac
- Added a failsafe to check skill availability so they shouldn't become incorrectly locked
- Loose dogs now return to the player if they get too far away. They also now generally prefer to stay inside
- Limited the maximum rate of disease spread to make outbreaks more manageble.
- Balance changes for adoption and new dog event biases: should reduce the number of times one will happen without the other
- When the foster network is unlocked, it is now very likely that the first foster will appear on the next day.
- Fix for bug that allows unlimited liking of a social media post with the Floofscrolling sklil.
Minor Bug Fixes/Changes
- Added a catch to remove dogs from the list of current dogs that shouldn't and dont spawn into the scene
- Fixed issue causing superdog traits and other recently added traits to appear as mirrors of other traits or garbage data
- Fixed issue with superdogs not knowing what shelter stage they belonged in and haunting the player for all eternity
- Fix for the issue with the Backer Plaque being interactable from outside the lobby. It should no longer override interactions with nearby kennels.
- Fixed an issue for dogs recieving duplicate traits.
- Fixed animation issues with several visitor and player designs
- Fixed helpers removing dogs from show kennels to bathe them in certain circumstances
- Added a failsafe to return dogs to their current kennel if they have wandered out for some reason.
- Added a markerboard next to the First Aid cabinet to show the current inventory count of first aid kits.
