Version 1.0.23

Hey everyone!

First off, thank you all for all of the bug reports and suggestions you have been sending our way in Discord. It's been really helpful for us, so please keep sending those reports. As you join the server, please check the known-issues channel for a list of what all has been reported and is being actively worked on. Anything you find outside of that, then report in the bug-reports channel using the !bug command in the pinned messages.

Before we go through all the fixes/changes, we just want to highlight one of biggest requests we've added in this patch which is a Story Mode Tutorial toggle to the new game panel. Toggling this off will skip the introduction of the story and progress straight to the Mayor's tour of the new shelter

Tanner, Olivia and the rest of the TTR team

Major Bug Fixes/Changes

Fixed issue with game not saving the first time a scene is loaded.

Dogs should no longer spawn with the same names as dogs needed to progress tutorial in Sunny Paws (again: we're looking at you Peanut and Ringo)

Made it no longer possible for dogs to run away where you can't get them in Sunny Paws

Made dogs that spawn in Sunny Paws have much higher needs at the start to make it hopefully a bit less hectic or stressful

Fixed the visual issue in the character selection screen that occurs after having unlocked the secret character

Added Story Tutorial toggle to the new game panel. Toggling this off will skip the introduction of the story and progress straight to the Mayor's tour of the new shelter

Fixed an issue that would occasionally lock the save slots preventing a new game from being started

Adjusted font settings to address the issue with dissapearing text on Mac

Added a failsafe to check skill availability so they shouldn't become incorrectly locked

Loose dogs now return to the player if they get too far away. They also now generally prefer to stay inside

Limited the maximum rate of disease spread to make outbreaks more manageble.

Balance changes for adoption and new dog event biases: should reduce the number of times one will happen without the other

When the foster network is unlocked, it is now very likely that the first foster will appear on the next day.

Fix for bug that allows unlimited liking of a social media post with the Floofscrolling sklil.

Minor Bug Fixes/Changes