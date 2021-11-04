v1.1.0

-DPI "zoomed-in" fix for desktops scaled over 100%

-Custom menu scaling, menus should work on all resolutions now including ultra-widescreen and are adjustable in size. The menus can be scaled by a setting in the Options menu, alternatively, in the main menu or the options menu, + and - work to resize the interfaces.

-Made keys bind-able in-game in the controls menu. Can only bind one key to a control, will still have to use the startup launcher to add multiple bindings to a single control.

-Player set to full health at beginning of new chapter on the easiest difficulty.

-After using Chalice/Potion of Rage, the player will now auto-equip their last used weapons if fists are still equipped and not in the middle of an attack with that hand.

-Changed HUD face's eyes to be red while enraged.

-Now defaults to Axe after you break a main weapon

-Improved collisions of small rocks & coffins

-Fixed "leopord" to "leopard" in the questing beast's description.

-Fixed [relate] error caused by summon rune sometimes on the first use.

-Added Potion Of Illumination to dealer.

-Chalice/Potion of Invisibility now makes enemies who already saw you lose sight when you become invisible.

-Added dealer items to inventory screen.

-Fixed some of the dealers items not loading in the players inventory on level change & issue with dealer and not having killed the rabbit.

-Fixed random Horde drops not resetting after level restart & added some more items to it.

-Added dealer to The Pentagate & a total gold count, so any gold you get during a level in the campaign will be added to the horde gold amount.

-Added Quest list to shop menu showing tasks that unlock items.

-Added 2 New unlockable items to dealer

-Added 4 new achievements

-Fixed two out-of-bounds areas in Village

-Fixed getting OOB at end of Dark Swamp

-Fixed player (and enemies) getting stuck in vertically closing doors in Castle Ruins

-Fixed extra enemy kill in Chapter 2.

-Fixed Option Sliders being off from mouse when sliding in various resolutions

-Added separate sensitivity slider for the menu cursor when using a controller.

-Added view-stick acceleration & setting in options (still needs work)

-Added option to remove lights

-Prevent player from saving in an empty map

-Made the large HUD more efficient (more work to do, along with making all the HUD's scale-able)