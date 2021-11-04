 Skip to content

Northern journey update for 4 November 2021

Added sight for Ballista tower. Tweaked last boss even more.

Last edited by Wendy

Some people was having trouble hitting the target from the haunted tower.

I have added a sight, so it should be much more easy.

The last boss has been tweaked even more. I want it to be a soft and fast last boss for the sake of the story, not a hard frustrating last thing the player have to do.

Fixed three spelling errors. Changed some words for the kite.

Reformulated the text for the Red flasks. Trying to convey better the 'helper' at the end is mostly for fun, not the main game.

