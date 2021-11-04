Hello Knights-To-Be!

We hope everyone enjoyed the changes we’ve made to combat in the previous patch (0.01.05). We have already received some fantastic feedback regarding them and we will continue to improve upon this throughout Early Access.

Our next target will be to improve performance and stability on a much larger scale. The dev team has a plan in mind and it will be set into motion following this patch (0.01.06). There are a few things that we MUST communicate with you before we get started on this large scale improvement.

After patch 0.01.06, there will be a large gap in time before the next patch. This large scale improvement aims to rework the way islands and its contents are loaded in to provide a much smoother framerate experience The locations of the islands will be relocated to make more sense for progression and lore; a world map rework! Save files will be wiped due to these sweeping changes in the next patch

We would also like to take this opportunity to be transparent with you; “Save File Wipes” may occur throughout Early Access. While we will limit this and prefer not to do so, certain decisions to update the game might require us to proceed with “Save File Wipes” so that the overall experience in Sands of Aura can improve. However, before doing so, we will communicate this decision to you, much like how we are doing so now.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we hope you will understand our decision as we move forward in improving and updating Sands of Aura.

Now... without further ado, here are the notes for Patch 0.01.06.

0.01.06 -- Patch Notes

Quests

Danaya now rewards the player with a Pickaxe in exchange for the Forge Hammer.

The Bellwether Pants drop from sabotaging the Bellwether’s chest.

All previous prerequisites have been removed

The Pickaxe can be used to retrieve the Bellwether Key from the stone crack

The Bellwether Key can be used to open the chest contain Yilda’s Copper Coil

Fixed issues that could occur during the “Engulfed in Sin” Quest

Fixed a Dialogue that could repeat every time you enter the Carving Cavern after defeating Ubaani

Islands & Environment

Musicians in Starspire Tavern now play music based on their instrument!

Fixed a spot in Starspire Refuge where the player would go under the dock, fall off and permanently lose their glint (Sorry to those that lost over 9000 Glint!)

Fixed a spot in The Ruins of Hurwell where the player would get stuck between a railing and a wall from jumping down

Fixed an interact timing of the gate in the Ruins of Hurwell to properly match the animation

Added a kill volume in an area in the Carving Cavern where the player would get stuck during the Ubaani Encounter

Fixed a spot where the player could stand and prevent Tannen from approaching them

Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck infinitely falling in darkness if they died at the same time as or slightly before Ubaani.

Yilda’s Bar

Fixed issue where Bladedancer’s Bourbon could not be purchased after unlocking it

Brew Recipes are no longer considered quests

Character Creator

4 New Hairstyles

1 New Beard/Mustache

Interface

Dialogue references for “Malte” should now properly be replaced with “Player”

Performance & Stability

Implemented a fix for a Crash on Exit bug

Thank you again for all of the feedback, reports, and reviews! While you experience the fixes and adjustments we have made in this patch, we are excited for you to play Sands of Aura in a different way as we give Talamhel a much needed update and improve the overall performance in the next patch!

Please be sure to join in on the discussions on our Discord (we just added emojis and stickers!) and write a Steam Review to let us know what you think -- if you haven’t already!

As always -- Thank you for playing,

Chashu Entertainment