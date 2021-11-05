Some more fixes...



Hey everyone!

It's been a hot minute since our last update but we've been keeping an eye on the bug reports in the Steam forums, and made time to get some of those newer QOL & bug fixes in. Special shoutout to @bobjonesfu for all the fantastic in-depth bug reporting! We tried to address everything so this build has the following changes:

fixed: The Image in the gallery where Mallory is hiding in your bed, cycles to the image where she smiles at you (which is an 18+ exclusive image as it doesn't appear without it) even when the NSFW DLC is turned off

fixed: You can press the space button to reset the gallery cycling

fixed: You can continue dialogue with the space button even while the gallery is pulled up, the save screen is up, the load screen is up, the menu button is up, the options menu is up, etc.

fixed: Right-clicking makes a noise and makes the dialogue arrow shrink as if it was clicked but doesn't continue dialogue

fixed: Putting in a ridiculously long name doesn't look good in the history when your character says multiple things in a row as the name starts to overlap itself

fixed: If you load while in game to a save that's at a point without music (like the beginning of chapter 6) the music that is currently playing will continue there (excluding the title screen music)

Once again we thank you all for enjoying our game and helping us track down any improvements that can be made :) You're the best!!

We're still working on some special things related to Cabin Fever, so look forward to future news from us! Exciting stuff is in the works...

Love you so hard,

~The Pandas