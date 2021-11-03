Patch v1.0.5

Another day, another patch! ːcc_explosionː

Changes & updates

Fish will properly damage player on touch now (after landing)

Episode 3 hints are readable now (open hints with 'H')

While riding a broom, you can destroy stone blocks & trigger switches with lightning shots

Various typos fixed

Fixed issue where you could get stuck/glitch in Difficulty, Level & Episode selection screens

Doors improved in E2L08 - some doors looked like you could enter them although they were designed to be one-way only (design from classic version). Doors without return were changed visually to avoid confusion

Doors glitches (mostly in E2L08) fixed - it could happen that you could not enter the usable doors

Doors input delay fixed where you had to press UP key twice before entering.

Rumble effect should resemble settings option now

"Feet Mystery" achievable now! Can you unlock it?

Achievement "God like!" will trigger properly now.

Missing Zombies added to E1L03 in right spike area.

Big rotating bone is now platform and not wall.

We are aware of all your reports and if your issue is not on the list, we would just like to let you know it's on our to-do list. Thank you for the reports and for helping us to identify the bugs.

See you in the Under World! ːCotcSkullː