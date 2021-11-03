 Skip to content

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 3 November 2021

Version 9.0

Thanks to TehSnakerer for another video. Had to fix a few things in the PANAMA DLC. Also, thanks to Silver Snake on Steam for continuing to expand the Spanish translation of the NIGHTMARE DLC.

Panama Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tru0LB3nVak

Complete list of changes:

SCRIPTS:

-Fixed huge bug where Fine Spears in PANAMA and NIGHTMARE would disappear objects (thanks to TehSnakerer).

-Using the fishing rod to catch a fish now grants 1 skill point (thanks to TehSnakerer).

-(PANAMA) Fixed bug where killing Cherub would make Kalfu pirates attack the player.

-(PANAMA) Fixed bug where player couldn't use the rowboat in Gleaming Cove in Ch. 1.

-(PANAMA) Fixed bug with Bella/Ozee final dialogue for 3/3 story points.

-(NIGHTMARE) Expanded Spanish translation, fixed some script bugs (thanks to Silver Snake).

-(NIGHTMARE) Fixed bug with fishing rod variables.

