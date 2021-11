Hey y'all, we made some changes to how mouse is handled and from the BETA feedback we heard it was far better so we want to roll it out to everyone now. Thanks for sticking with us as we continue to resolve issues moving forward.

-Mouse Control Improvements

-Minor Bug Fixes

If you're enjoying Centipede Recharged, make sure to check out Black Widow Recharged and coming soon Asteroids Recharged and Breakout Recharged.