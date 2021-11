This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all, this is a courtesy note about the Beta.

The latest beta update had a critical issue with the new Scroll feature, we were hoping to have a fix out by now but our coder's been sick this week.

So for now I've rolled back to the previous version for anyone wanting to play Beta in the meantime, and we'll re-release the Choosable Scrolls feature with bug fixes as soon as possible!

Thank you all for the bug reports and feedback.