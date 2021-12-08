Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered Is Here

Hey folks! Our second Sam & Max remaster, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space, is now out on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and right here on Steam. Maybe you have a few questions before you hit that buy button? Luckily we have a few answers…

Dude, where’s my discount?

Last year, when Sam & Max Save the World came out, we were able to offer a special discount to owners of the original Sam & Max Season One. We wanted to do that this time for Season Two owners, but sadly Steam doesn’t support this type of legacy discount anymore. Instead, we’re offering a Save the World + Beyond Time and Space bundle for 25% off.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24043/Save_the_World__Beyond_Time_and_Space_Bundle/

This is a “complete the set” bundle, which means you only pay for the items you don’t own yet. If Sam & Max Save the World is already in your Steam library, this bundle will get you just Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space for 25% off. And if you don’t own either remaster yet, you can dive in headfirst with a 25% discount on both of them. This deal ends at midnight Eastern time on December 21.



For example, if you own Sam & Max Save the World, you can get Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space for 25% off by completing the set.

Hey, wait! What about...

The original episodes DLC? If you buy Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space on Steam, you’ll get access to the original Season Two episodes as free DLC. We’re still getting this set up, but watch for it later in December. (Of course, if you already have these episodes in your Steam library, you can still access them there too.)

A list of all the updates in the remaster? Around the Skunkape office (aka our Slack channel) we affectionately refer to this as the “mega-post,” and every time we think it’s finished we remember something else to add to it. We’re working on it! In the meantime, this regular-sized post lists out the biggest updates. (Spoiler: We did rerecord Bosco in this remaster, but we did not make any edits or deletions to the script before doing so. The details of why and why not are something we'll get into in the aforementioned mega-post!)

The soundtrack? We’ll have this up on Steam and Bandcamp very soon! Until then, tide yourself over with “Maimtron 9000’s Pancake Breakfast,” one of the eight new tracks Jared Emerson-Johnson composed for the remaster.