We are proud to announce that Matergari: Below Valesia is now available for Early Access purchase on our store page.

We plan to keep the game updated with small content patches: new loot, expeditions and/or city upgrades. The main story will have a total of three chapters (as of right now, the second one is in the making) then a new endgame challenge zone will become available. Despite the fact that the game is single player, there are plans for leaderboards and community interactions!

We expect the game to stay in Early Access for about 1 year.

It's been a long journey and - thanks to you guys - we are only at the beginning :)

