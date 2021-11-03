Day Three Patch: Core Keybindings

An important feature which I'd overlooked, keybindings to allow map navigation on non-QWERTY keyboards, is introduced. Currently only map navigation, map view hotkeys are intended to be introduced along with a couple of agent swapping hotkeys. A button has also been added to take you to your save folder, so you can delete/copy/share save files easily.

Gameplay:

-Insane characters now have the 'mad' title

-Dark Empire will automatically desecrate holy sites in their territory

-Alliance will aim to destroy desecrated holy sites in their territory

Other:

-Added a button to go to save file folder, to allow deleting old saves and suchlike

-Added Key Rebinding UI, only for camera buttons for now, will expand later

-Fixed minor text issues

-New art for desecrated holy places