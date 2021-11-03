Share · View all patches · Build 7652249 · Last edited 3 November 2021 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Build v1.02f

New Features And Improvements

-Items Tier filtering in the hangar

-Items Tier info on the item list

-Tooltips for all parts and weapons parameters in the hangar

New Items

-M130 Flamethrowers (3 Tiers)

Tier 0 can be found in Mission 4, Tier 2 can be found in Mission 16, all tiers are also randomly dropped.

Balance

-Assault Rifles longer effective range

Fixes

-SMU-A2 Siege Bastion arms paint issue

-Mission 15 items dropped in the water

-Coaxial shoulder weapons running out of ammo

-Items list glitch

-Multiple typos

The work on improving the game will continue with the next updates.

Thank you for your feedback so far!