Mecha Knights: Nightmare update for 3 November 2021

Build v1.02f

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features And Improvements

-Items Tier filtering in the hangar

-Items Tier info on the item list

-Tooltips for all parts and weapons parameters in the hangar

New Items

-M130 Flamethrowers (3 Tiers)

Tier 0 can be found in Mission 4, Tier 2 can be found in Mission 16, all tiers are also randomly dropped.

Balance

-Assault Rifles longer effective range

Fixes

-SMU-A2 Siege Bastion arms paint issue

-Mission 15 items dropped in the water

-Coaxial shoulder weapons running out of ammo

-Items list glitch

-Multiple typos

The work on improving the game will continue with the next updates.

Thank you for your feedback so far!

