Build v1.02f
New Features And Improvements
-Items Tier filtering in the hangar
-Items Tier info on the item list
-Tooltips for all parts and weapons parameters in the hangar
New Items
-M130 Flamethrowers (3 Tiers)
Tier 0 can be found in Mission 4, Tier 2 can be found in Mission 16, all tiers are also randomly dropped.
Balance
-Assault Rifles longer effective range
Fixes
-SMU-A2 Siege Bastion arms paint issue
-Mission 15 items dropped in the water
-Coaxial shoulder weapons running out of ammo
-Items list glitch
-Multiple typos
The work on improving the game will continue with the next updates.
Thank you for your feedback so far!
Changed files in this update