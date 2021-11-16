Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Enhanced on PC

Just over four years since launch we’re happy to introduce a huge new update to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Starting with visuals, we’ve integrated the enhancements we made to the recent Xbox Series X|S release of Hellblade, including updated materials, particles, level of detail and Ray Tracing.

This new build includes Ray Tracing presets (Low, Medium, High), with Ray Traced reflections, plus Ray Traced shadows exclusive to the High preset. We think this brings a new depth to Helheim never seen before, so we’re excited for people to retread Senua’s steps in an even more immersive environment.

Hellblade on PC now also supports both DirectX 11 and 12, with support for NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR upscaling for an optimised experience.

We have also used this opportunity to add some key accessibility features to make Hellblade available to more people. These include full controller and keyboard remapping, subtitle customisation, and colour blindness presets for Deuteranopia, Protanopia and Tritanopia.

For returning players and those who have yet to experience Senua’s journey into Helheim, we’re excited to provide this free update, making it the best looking and most accessible version to date.