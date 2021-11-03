Prison Simulator Available Tomorrow!

Share · View all patches · Build 7652070 · Last edited 3 November 2021 – 19:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, players!

We have a big day tomorrow, the long-awaited premiere of Prison Simulator

The premiere of 👮Prison Simulator👮‍♀️ begins on Wednesday at 3:00 PM CET!

We have prepared a few additional attractions especially for you.

LiveStream - during the premiere, we will run a Livestream during which you will be able to meet our development team and ask us your questions

Chatting with developers - when the game launches, you can chat with us on discord and Livestream chat so we can experience this event together

Giveaway - everyone loves giveaways! And we will prepare a special competition for you on our discord

🚌 Come visit our prison tomorrow 🚌



