Prison Simulator Available Tomorrow!

Hello, players!
We have a big day tomorrow, the long-awaited premiere of Prison Simulator
The premiere of 👮Prison Simulator👮♀️ begins on Wednesday at 3:00 PM CET!
We have prepared a few additional attractions especially for you.
LiveStream - during the premiere, we will run a Livestream during which you will be able to meet our development team and ask us your questions
Chatting with developers - when the game launches, you can chat with us on discord and Livestream chat so we can experience this event together
Giveaway - everyone loves giveaways! And we will prepare a special competition for you on our discord
🚌 Come visit our prison tomorrow 🚌
