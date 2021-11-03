 Skip to content

nanos world update for 3 November 2021

Alpha Update 1.0.0

We proudly present...

...The big long list of Alpha updates!

Thank you everyone for all the support this last month! Our community has grown a lot and it's lovely to see how nice and friendly it is becoming 🥰!

The Playtest session in the Sunday was amazing! We were able to test the stability of the game very well. I can say that most of the crashes we had were related to external integration issues (WebUI or Unreal itself), which shows a great maturity of our Core system. I think about doing it more often, it was a lot of fun playing Halloween mode and testing the community game-modes!

To read the full blog post, please go to: https://docs.nanos.world/blog/alpha-released.

