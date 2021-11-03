New Patch Incoming!

Hi all,

It’s been a week since we launched Moonglow Bay and we’re grateful for all of your support and feedback. We’ve been listening intently to every word and working hard to fix as many of the issues you’re experiencing as possible.

Today, we’re excited to share there’s a new patch rolling out which, among other things, includes an option for V-Sync, has improved keyboard controls, and auto-save!

Please keep your feedback coming in as we’re continuing to work hard behind the scenes on the game and if you’ve already been spending some time in the Bay, perhaps you’ll consider leaving us a review. We’d really appreciate it.

Thank you!

v 1.0.2

Patch notes

The game will now auto-save when the player sleeps

Improved keyboard controls

‘Help! I’m Stuck’ has been added to the pause menu, which sends the player to a safe area if stuck in the environment.

V-Sync added to the options menu

Save/Load button prompts no longer spillover the borders of the screen

Boat repair items sold in the Boat Shop are now locked until the boat is unlocked

Player's extra vending machine, which becomes available later in the game, is now fully visible

Quick time events during the Ruin of Ships’ encounter no longer fail instantly

All active controllers are now assigned to Player 1 until co-op is activated

Co-op can now be played with one keyboard and one controller

Co-op now only starts by selecting it through the pause menu and pressing the requested key/button. The controller that presses it becomes Player 2

Ramp added to the small beach behind the player's home

Door will now open before River walks through it during her first cutscene

Cozy Cavern recovered its ramps

Chipmunk now plays its animations

Other minor issues addressed

