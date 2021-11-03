 Skip to content

Moonglow Bay update for 3 November 2021

New Patch Incoming!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

It’s been a week since we launched Moonglow Bay and we’re grateful for all of your support and feedback. We’ve been listening intently to every word and working hard to fix as many of the issues you’re experiencing as possible.

Today, we’re excited to share there’s a new patch rolling out which, among other things, includes an option for V-Sync, has improved keyboard controls, and auto-save!

Please keep your feedback coming in as we’re continuing to work hard behind the scenes on the game and if you’ve already been spending some time in the Bay, perhaps you’ll consider leaving us a review. We’d really appreciate it.

Thank you!

v 1.0.2

Patch notes

  • The game will now auto-save when the player sleeps
  • Improved keyboard controls
  • ‘Help! I’m Stuck’ has been added to the pause menu, which sends the player to a safe area if stuck in the environment.
  • V-Sync added to the options menu
  • Save/Load button prompts no longer spillover the borders of the screen
  • Boat repair items sold in the Boat Shop are now locked until the boat is unlocked
  • Player's extra vending machine, which becomes available later in the game, is now fully visible
  • Quick time events during the Ruin of Ships’ encounter no longer fail instantly
  • All active controllers are now assigned to Player 1 until co-op is activated
  • Co-op can now be played with one keyboard and one controller
  • Co-op now only starts by selecting it through the pause menu and pressing the requested key/button. The controller that presses it becomes Player 2
  • Ramp added to the small beach behind the player's home
  • Door will now open before River walks through it during her first cutscene
  • Cozy Cavern recovered its ramps
  • Chipmunk now plays its animations
  • Other minor issues addressed

Spoilers:

  • Chapter 5: Final transmitter can only be placed once its quest is active
  • Chapter 2: The Storm Fish only visible when its quest is active

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1361401
