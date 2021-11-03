Leaving Early Access!

After 4 years of work, the day has finally come! Miner’s Mettle has left Early Access and is now 1.0 and beyond! The main addition to the work of the past half year is the story campaign, but there’s much, much more!

We’d like to thank everyone who helped us reach this moment – family, friends, mentors, and you!

Story Campaign – Follow Roland’s story in this 22-mission campaign. The campaign is fully voiced.

Advanced AI – The AI has been improved not just for the campaign but for Horde Mode as well. The most obvious improvement is that they no longer cheat and know where you are always, but instead must recon you first. They also come in various types, can use different abilities, and exhibit different behaviors.

Improved Graphics – We’re worked hard on improving the lighting and textures of our campaign maps, which are some of the prettiest we’ve ever made.

Improved Audio – We have music composed by Chris Shutt for the game, as well as making several other improvements in sound effects, barks, and general audio quality.

Improved Balance – We’ve spent months trying to make the average game a tense yet fun 20-30 minutes of action. There’s always work to do in this department but we’re happy with the vast improvements made thus far and will be looking forward to your feedback in making it even better.

Glossary – A Glossary that helps further ground you in the world of Pentum! Want more information on a character from the campaign? Want to know more about the lore of the world? Or how about that one ability? The Glossary’s got you covered!

Bug Fixes – So many, many bug fixes. We didn’t have time to write a novel length bug report so suffice to say we’ve fixed more bugs than we’ve had hot dinners in the past year. But here’s a list of some of the most recent fixes from 0.99:

Fixed an issue with not being able to build two of the same device on the same AMP

Fixed several save/load issues

Fixed an issue where two cut scenes might play at once and cause the game to go into a “black screen” state

Fixed an issue where Level 2 and 3 HQs were unable to repair AMPs

Fixed an issue where the Recon Orb device was showing up on the Build Ability tab

Thanks,

Ignatius