Update 0.16.0 - CJK Localization (中文 (简体, 繁體), 日本語, 한국어) & Review Improvements

New Features
Chinese, Japanese, and Korean Localization:
- The Conquest of Go 现在有简体中文版了!
- The Conquest of Go 現在有簡體中文版了!
- The Conquest of Goで日本語も可能となりました！
- The Conquest of Go는 이제 한국어로도 플레이 가능합니다!
- If your PC's language settings are set to one of the languages included in this update, the game should automatically display text within the game in that language.
- If you want to display a different language than the one your PC is set to, this can be manually set from within the game's settings menu, under General Settings and Language.
- If you discover errors in the translation, please create a comment in this thread, or email Support@WolfeyStudios.com. Thank you.
AI Reviews of Saved Matches and Online Matches:
- When clicking on a finished saved match or online match, the option will now be presented to choose whether to proceed with an automated review by the AI or a manual review to step through the game yourself. Similar to the campaign automated reviews, these will take some time to run.
- When selecting a saved match for automated review, the player will be able to choose which player's moves (black or white) will be reviewed. For online matches, the player that will be reviewed is the player who's match history is being viewed when requesting the review.
- Reviews are added to a queue for the AI to process. The review of a saved match is started once on the main menu. The review of an online match is started once the player has connected online using the online menu and all saved match reviews have been processed.
- An indicator for each match will be displayed with a review icon and a progress bar to show if the review has not been started, is in progress, or has been completed.
Saved Matches Folder Management:
- The Saved Matches list now has a button you can click to open the folder where the match .SGF files are located. This allows the player to import whatever .SGF files they'd like, as well as organize the files into subfolders if they desire.
- Note: The game must be running when changes to this folder are made so that Steam Cloud is able to properly sync the files and changes to the cloud.
Further Integration of Nation Colors:
- At the top left of the campaign map screen, a new panel displays the total number of regions that each nation currently conquers.
- When clicking on a region that has been conquered, the conquering nation's color will be displayed in the battle history panel next to the region's name. Additionally, each match in the battle history list will also display which color nation won the match.
- During a campaign match or while reviewing a campaign match, the nation color will now be displayed within each player panel.
Updates
-
Online matches can now be manually stepped through and reviewed. Additionally, after completing a match, the option to immediately review the match is presented to the player.
Saving a local copy of an online match will now populate the date field with the start date of the online match.
Automated AI reviews of matches that are completed with no significant mistakes that were found will now still be saved in order to prepopulate the win rate and score graphs. This applies to the campaign as well as the new saved match and online match reviews.
Reviews completed by the AI may sometimes report a larger than normal shift in win rate for the final move of the match. Data that matches this case will now be omitted from graphs until an ad hoc analysis is completed of the move while navigating and reviewing the match.
The match result that flashes on screen at the end of a campaign match is now slightly more descriptive by including how the match was won. For example, "Black wins by resignation" will be displayed instead of "Black wins".
Various board theme graphics such as stones, region buildings, surrounding trees, etc. have been improved to be more clear when scaled down to display on larger board sizes such as 19x19.
Dates and time values within the game are now displayed in proper formatting according to the player's PC settings. For example, the date of September 28th in 2021 will be displayed as 9/28/2021 with US-English settings, and will be displayed as 2021/09/28 with Korean settings.
Various button, tab, and label sizes have been altered to be more dynamic for different languages.
Updated the campaign tutorial to include information on how to adjust the speed and accuracy of the automated reviews via the "Maximum Review Visits" setting found in the AI Settings panel.
The online menu's notifications and friends buttons at the top right of the panel will now only be displayed when the player is logged in.
When switching saved files using the load previous or load next file buttons near the file name on the left side, the scroll position will now be reset to the top left for the tree node view.
New Sound Effects:
- When playing in a match with byoyomi time, a new sound effect will be played when reaching the final byoyomi period.
- A new sound effect has been added that will be played when the fortification level of your regions is reduced.
- A new sound effect has been added that will be played when returning to the map and there is an invasion present.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue which was causing tutorial text to not load properly under some circumstances when loading the next or previous tutorial.
- Fixed an issue with automated reviews, where if the suggested improved move was to pass, it was instead being shown as coordinate A1.
- Fixed an issue with campaign map settlement placements when using non-16:9 aspect ratios.
- Fixed an issue with the board preview on the campaign map screen being slightly off center vertically when using non-16:9 aspect ratios.
- Fixed an issue with the confirmation window not being sized properly when clicking twice in a row on a confirmation that has data beyond simple text.
- Fixed an issue with the campaign review progress view button, which was causing the board preview to display duplicate board objects when clicked.
