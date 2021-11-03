Update 0.16.0 - CJK Localization (中文 (简体, 繁體), 日本語, 한국어) & Review Improvements

Updates

Online matches can now be manually stepped through and reviewed. Additionally, after completing a match, the option to immediately review the match is presented to the player.

Saving a local copy of an online match will now populate the date field with the start date of the online match.

Automated AI reviews of matches that are completed with no significant mistakes that were found will now still be saved in order to prepopulate the win rate and score graphs. This applies to the campaign as well as the new saved match and online match reviews.

Reviews completed by the AI may sometimes report a larger than normal shift in win rate for the final move of the match. Data that matches this case will now be omitted from graphs until an ad hoc analysis is completed of the move while navigating and reviewing the match.

The match result that flashes on screen at the end of a campaign match is now slightly more descriptive by including how the match was won. For example, "Black wins by resignation" will be displayed instead of "Black wins".

Various board theme graphics such as stones, region buildings, surrounding trees, etc. have been improved to be more clear when scaled down to display on larger board sizes such as 19x19.

Dates and time values within the game are now displayed in proper formatting according to the player's PC settings. For example, the date of September 28th in 2021 will be displayed as 9/28/2021 with US-English settings, and will be displayed as 2021/09/28 with Korean settings.

Various button, tab, and label sizes have been altered to be more dynamic for different languages.

Updated the campaign tutorial to include information on how to adjust the speed and accuracy of the automated reviews via the "Maximum Review Visits" setting found in the AI Settings panel.

The online menu's notifications and friends buttons at the top right of the panel will now only be displayed when the player is logged in.

When switching saved files using the load previous or load next file buttons near the file name on the left side, the scroll position will now be reset to the top left for the tree node view.