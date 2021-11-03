Update v1.1

This update comes packed with user experience improvements.

QR codes

You now have the option to display a QR code that you can scan with your phone and connect immediately to the server.

Better workshop items

We have improved the way we show the contents of a workshop item to better represent what you are downloading. Now they are uploaded with a thumbnail of the layout you designed on the editor.

iPhone integration

We have solved the compatibility issues with Safari, now everything should go smoothly no matter what phone you have.

Better installation

Now both drivers (vJoy and ViGEm) are installed only when they need to, instead of being preinstalled.

There have also been minor bug fixes.